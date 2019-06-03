It’s prime season for those pesky mosquitoes, and experts say it could be bad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- You're not going to want to hear this, but pest control experts say conditions are ripe for mosquito infestations this year.

In fact, they're already getting bad.

"They're just annoying," Dale Maginness said.

Maginness, with Mosquito Joe of Johnson County, said business has been buzzing lately.

"It started last week," he said. "Our pones just blew up with phone calls."

Take into account that Kansas City just had the wettest May on record last month and now the heat -- and you have the two ingredients mosquitoes need to lay eggs and hatch.

"From the egg to the adult mosquito, if the conditions are correct -- and that's temps above 50 -- they can start in April. Moisture and enough shade and they can be a full-blown adult in 7 days," Maginness said.

One female mosquito can lay up to 300 eggs at a time. Within their lifespan, which is typically 45 days, they can lay up to 3,000 eggs.

"One mosquito and you can have an infestation in your backyard real fast," Maginness said.

He said not every yard is a magnet for mosquitoes. It really depends on the geography.

"They love shade. They love the streams. It has the water," Maginness said. "Everything they need to do well."

The mosquitoes have made spending time outdoors unbearable for some people in the metro.

"I couldn't go outside without getting eaten alive," Ashley Cray said.

The Leawood woman stopped hanging out in her backyard because she said it was too miserable.

"I would go out for maybe 30 minutes and have 20 bites all over my legs," she said.

She and her husband first hired Mosquito Joe to spray insecticide in their yard after their oldest of four was born six years ago.

"When I saw how much they were getting eaten alive, I was like, 'We need to change something,'" she told FOX4.

Mosquito Joe uses both synthetic and organic spray.

Sprays can irritate human skin, which is why it's recommended that you stay away from an area that has been sprayed for at least 30 minutes.

Of course, a quick fix to preventing mosquitoes from laying eggs in your yard is to make sure there's no standing water around.

Maginness said the key to killing mosquitoes: "It has to be in a fine mist. Large droplets, water droplets don't work."