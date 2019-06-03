× Kansas City Royals select high school star Bobby Witt Jr. with No. 2 pick in MLB Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have selected Bobby Witt Jr. in the first round of the MLB Draft on Monday night.

The Colleyville (Texas) Heritage High School shortstop is projected as a 5-tool Shortstop and seen as one of the best shortstop draft picks since Alex Rodriguez. The right-handed hitter will turn 19 on June 14.

Witt comes from a good pedigree. His father, Bobby Witt Sr., was selected third in the 1985 MLB Draft and pitched for nearly 15 seasons.

But Witt Jr. has made a name for himself on at the high school level, winning numerous awards, including being named the 2019 National High School Player of the year.

He also won the High School Home Run Derby, named MVP of the Under Armour All-Star Game, States Play Series and the U18 Pan American Championships.

As the second pick, Witt could earn approximately $7.79 million if he sticks with the Royals and doesn’t opt to go to college ball.

The Royals had the No. 2 pick in the first round of the draft this year after a 58-104 record in 2018, the second-worst record in the MLB. The team isn’t doing much better this season. As of Monday night, they are once again in next-to-last place in the MLB.

This is the Royals first draft pick in the top 10 since they selected Hunter Dozier in the 2013 MLB Draft with the 8th pick. The past two players who were selected with the 2nd overall pick for the Royals were Alex Gordon and Mike Moustakas, both of whom were on their 2015 World Series team.

The Baltimore Orioles selected Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

The MLB Draft will continue on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with 40 rounds of picks.