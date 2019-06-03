× KC man charged with striking and running over Cameron officer Saturday

CAMERON, Mo. – A 33-year-old Kansas City man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly struck and ran over a Cameron, Missouri police officer and lead multiple agencies on a police chase into Kansas.

Michael Clyde-David Moses has been charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest, according to documents from DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Tate.

According to court documents, two Cameron officers responded just before 1 p.m. Saturday to the Walmart in reference to possible shoplifting. It was reported that three men, including Moses, were inside the store and were putting items in a backpack.

A short time later management said the three men were removing the items they attempted to steal. Two of the suspects left out the front door followed by a manager and were told to leave the property. An officer followed the third suspect out.

The three men were seen getting into a black Kia Sportage in the parking lot. A different vehicle from what they had arrived in with a female driver. An officer checked the vehicle and found the temporary license plate did not match the VIN plate on the dash. The officer told Moses the vehicle would be towed but that he was free to leave.

Moses returned to the scene a short time later and got into the Kia and started to leave. The Cameron officer was standing in front of the vehicle and smacked his hand on the hood to get the suspect’s attention. Moses then put the vehicle in reverse and back into the car behind him. He then put the car in drive and drove at the officer. The officer turned and attempted to get out of the way. Moses struck the officer with the vehicle, knocking him over and then ran over his left leg.

During this incident, another officer located the vehicle the three men had arrived in at a Dollar Tree across the street. While the officer was speaking with the female driver about her registration he heard a shots fired call from the other officer over the radio.

A chase began with Cameron police and multiple other law enforcement agencies attempting to stop Moses. Court documents say Moses went west on U.S. 36 and reached speeds up to 95 miles per hour and continued to fail to yield and drive carelessly all the way to the Missouri/Kansas state line. The chase continued into Kansas and eventually stopped in Wathena when Moses ran into a ditch.

Moses continued to resist arrest by not following commands to exit the vehicle. He was then removed and taken into custody by the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer that was struck and run over by Moses was taken to the Cameron Regional Medical Center where he has since been released.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.