KCK police investigating after one person shot in KCK, not far from Wyandotte High

North 22nd Street (photo courtesy Google Maps)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person has been shot Monday afternoon in KCK not far Wyandotte High School.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said officers are working a shooting on North 22nd Street, south of Minnesota Avenue.

It’s not clear at this time how severe the victim’s injuries are, and details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Zeigler said they have taken one person into custody.

