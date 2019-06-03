× Man charged in April shooting death of teen at 63rd and The Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 25-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting of a teen earlier this year.

Tracy D. French was charged Monday with second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the April 5, 2019, shooting death of 17-year-old Deontae Campbell near 63rd and Paseo, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Baker.

According to court documents, just after 7 p.m. on April 5, 2019, officers responded to 63rd and The Paseo in regard to an armed disturbance. When officers arrived they found a blue Volkswagen had crashed into a business located in the area. The driver, Campbell, was suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and the passenger, a 17-year-old male, suffering from injuries from the crash. Campbell was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The teen passenger said he and Campbell had just left the Landing Mall and turned east on Meyer from the south Landing Mall parking lot near the Wendy’s. He saw a man, later identified as French, standing in the street and begin shooting at their car. The teen stated Campbell swerved in an attempt to avoid being shot but sustained a gunshot to the head and lost control of the vehicle.

A black Samsung cellphone and several spent shell castings were recovered from the scene. The cellphone was located in the street near the area French ran after the shooting. Surveillance video from businesses in the area were also viewed by detectives.

On May 8, 2019, French’s mother provided a formal statement to police on the murder stating she overheard French talking to his girlfriend, who had asked him, “why you do dat, they didn’t have no gun?”

Last Thursday, French’s DNA was located on the black Samsung cellphone that was recovered from the scene. The next day, both French and his girlfriend were arrested and taken to police headquarters for questioning. When French was told he was under arrest, he attempted to run from police but was apprehended.

Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 bond for French.