× Mike Zarda, founding brother of popular Zarda Bar-B-Q, has died, restaurant says

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — One of the founding brothers behind Zarda Bar-B-Q died Sunday, the popular metro restaurant says.

Mike Zarda died Sunday surrounded by family Sunday after a brief illness, according to a post on Zarda Bar-B-Q’s Facebook page.

Mike and his brother Jerry opened the original Zarda location in Blue Springs in 1976. After a few years of success, they opened a second location on the Kansas side in Lenexa in 1979.

Ever since then the Zarda brothers and their family have been serving up some of the best barbecue in town. It’s the barbecue of choice for the Kansas Chiefs during training camp.

“Please keep the Zarda family and staff in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time,” Zarda Bar-B-Q wrote in its Facebook post.

The restaurant said it will share funeral arrangement soon.