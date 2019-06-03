× Missouri man charged with killing cousin after fight over $45 debt

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A Missouri man has been charged with fatally shooting his cousin after arguing over a $45 debt.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Lamont Lacombe was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Joseph Lacombe.

St. Charles police say Lamont Lacombe confessed to shooting his cousin around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. His bond is set $100,000.