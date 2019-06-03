Missouri man charged with killing cousin after fight over $45 debt
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A Missouri man has been charged with fatally shooting his cousin after arguing over a $45 debt.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Lamont Lacombe was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Joseph Lacombe.
Police found Joseph Lacombe on the street, suffering from gunshot wounds after responding around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
A .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun was found on the scene, the Post-Dispatch reported.
St. Charles police say Lamont Lacombe confessed to shooting his cousin around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. His bond is set $100,000.
