Missouri man charged with killing cousin after fight over $45 debt

Posted 9:36 am, June 3, 2019, by
Lamont Lacombe picture

Photo from the St. Charles Police Department.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A Missouri man has been charged with fatally shooting his cousin after arguing over a $45 debt.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Lamont Lacombe was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Joseph Lacombe.

Police found Joseph Lacombe on the street, suffering from gunshot wounds after responding around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

A .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun was found on the scene, the Post-Dispatch reported.

St. Charles police say Lamont Lacombe confessed to shooting his cousin around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. His bond is set $100,000.

