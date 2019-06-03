Missouri River flooding keeps eastern Jackson, western Lafayette towns under water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLINGTON, Mo. -- Communities up and down the Missouri River are seeing flooding that rivals or tops1993.

Levee breaches this weekend forced people to leave their homes in eastern Jackson and western Lafayette counties.

In the small community of Wellington, there are homes and business completely cut off, surrounded by water. There's also significant flooding up the road in Napoleon.

"I've never seen it this high," John Mansell said.

He said his nephews were forced to leave their homes behind just down 224 Highway.

"Nothing you can do. No matter what. There’s nothing you can do," Mansell said.

An historic home and thousands of farm field acres in the town are submerged. A home Mansell owns in the middle of town is becoming an island.

"It's high enough that it’s working its way through the walls," he said.

The home's furnace, AC and water heater are now in ruins in the basement.

"I pumped it completely down yesterday to about 6 inches, but then the pumps -- there was just more coming in than the pumps could handle. So I just shut everything off and let it fill back up and within two or three hours, it was close to my floor," Mansell said.

Pastor Doug Schildkencht came to check out the waters near Levasy with two colleagues from area Baptist churches.

"It's just amazing to see this and see these farms under water, these homes under water. I understand the church here in Levasy, beautiful little church has 3 feet of water," Schildkencht said.

The devastation is tough to see. But the pastor sees beauty come from it, too, as people pull together to offer support.

The church has a clothing closet open to anyone and is offering showers and laundry facilities to flood victims from 6-7:30 p.m. each night.

"It's going to take everybody, and there’s a lot of good churches in our little community, and they’re all banding together, networking, to help the hurting," Schildkencht said.

There are some signs of improvement in flooded communities, as water recedes in some areas. But more rain in the forecast won't help.

Volunteers said they're ready and waiting when the time comes to help clear out and clean up from all the flooding.

39.134176 -93.982722