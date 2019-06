× One person killed in shooting in Midtown near 39th and Wyandotte

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has been killed in a shooting Monday night in Midtown, police say.

The deadly shooting happened at 39th and Wyandotte in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details. We’ll update this story as more information is confirmed.