Patrick Mahomes will take part in Big Slick Celebrity Weekend benefiting Children’s Mercy Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the annual fundraiser celebrates a decade in KC, Big Slick is getting even bigger, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be there.

Children’s Mercy Hospital announced the news Monday, while also sharing the singer Selena Gomez will be there.

Mahomes is no stranger to Children’s Mercy Hospital. Just a few weeks ago, he stopped by the hospital to spend the day with patients and their families. He also brought a bunch of gifts for the children and the hospital including PlayStations, robots, toys and even clothes.

The 2019 Big Slick, hosted by Kansas City’s own Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet — and whichever celebrity friends they bring along.

The event is Friday, June 7 through Saturday, June 8.

The entire weekend of fun is centered around raising money for Children’s Mercy Hospital.

This year’s Saturday night party will be at Sprint Center. The venue change will give thousands more an opportunity to take part in the fundraiser.

You can buy tickets on Big Slick’s website. Standard tickets are listed at $79, and premier lower level tickets including an open bar are listed at $200.

Since it began, the Big Slick weekend event has raised more than $8 million for the Cancer Center at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Other events for the annual weekend include the celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium on June 7 and a bowling tournament on June 8 at Pinstripes at Prairiefire in Overland Park.

But this year the actual bowling tournament won’t be open to the public. There will, however, be a block party and red carpet at Prairiefire before the pins fall. Tickets to the Royals game on June 7 will get fans in early for the softball game.