× Puppy found abandoned with puncture wounds in KCK dumpster

MISSION, Kan. — A puppy was found at the bottom of a dumpster with puncture wounds on June 3, according to a Facebook post by a Kansas animal shelter.

Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption put pictures of the dog on their Facebook page, saying a good Samaritan found him and brought him to the animal shelter.

“He is now safe in our care, but in need of medical attention,” the post states. “He’s in stable condition but covered in open, puncture-like, oozing wounds.”

The puppy was found in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the post.

“This is one of the most cruel things to do to an animal,” CEO and Founder Danielle Reno said. “The person who did this deserves to be be found and prosecuted.”

Reno said she will file a police report once they gather more information.

The post, which allows people to donate, had raised $2,100 within three hours of having been posted.