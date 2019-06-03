Raytown man pleads guilty to 2016 quadruple shooting that left one woman dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown man who shot four people, leaving a woman dead has pleaded guilty to ten felony counts, including second-degree murder in the case.

Deandre Jackson, 27, pleaded guilty Monday in Jackson County court to killing 25-year-old Maryanna Pennington and wounding three others.

On Nov. 12, 2016, Jackson fired multiple shots into a stranded car with the four women inside near 21st and Cleveland, fatally wounding Pennington.

Investigators said the car was stopped because of a broken axle and the women were calling for help. A witness said that Jackson opened the front passenger door and shot into the car.

More than 30 shell casings were found at the scene.

A witness told police that Jackson’s girlfriend had been in an altercation with Pennington a few hours before the shooting.

Jackson will be sentenced Aug. 6.