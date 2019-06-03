Raytown man pleads guilty to 2016 quadruple shooting that left one woman dead

Posted 4:56 pm, June 3, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —  A Raytown man who shot four people, leaving a woman dead has pleaded guilty to ten felony counts, including second-degree murder in the case.

Deandre Jackson, 27, pleaded guilty Monday in Jackson County court to killing 25-year-old Maryanna Pennington and wounding three others.

Deandre Jackson

On Nov. 12, 2016, Jackson fired multiple shots into a stranded car with the four women inside near 21st and Cleveland, fatally wounding Pennington.

Investigators said the car was stopped because of a broken axle and the women were calling for help. A witness said that Jackson opened the front passenger door and shot into the car.

More than 30 shell casings were found at the scene.

A witness told police that Jackson’s girlfriend had been in an altercation with Pennington a few hours before the shooting.

Jackson will be sentenced Aug. 6.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.