Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old Lenexa woman with dementia

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old woman who has dementia.

Barbara Elam-Beal was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday leaving Benton House of Lenexa on Prairie Star Parkway. She was walking her small black dog named Roxy, police say.

Elam-Beal is described as 5-foot-5, weighing about 147 pounds. She was last seen wearing purple glasses, a blue sweater and jeans.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.