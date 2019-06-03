‘Stick it’ to Win Multi-Session U.S. Gymnastics Tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Do you have what it takes to Stick it to Win it?

Send us a photo of your Gold Medal dismount pose and you will be entered to win tickets to the U.S Gymnastics Championship events at the Sprint Center and possibly have your photo shown on-air.

From June 3rd through June 30th, we will be picking a winner each week to receive multi-session tickets, which include: four tickets to the Juniors Men Finals, the Senior Men Finals, the Junior Women Finals, and the Senior Women Finals (a total of 16 tickets). All events take place August 10-11, 2019 at the Sprint Center.

If you don’t see the from below: ENTER HERE!