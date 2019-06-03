Wanted Independence man captured after escaping hospital after ramming police and breaking leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A wanted Independence man is back in custody after police say he escaped the hospital after a bizarre police chase ended with him breaking his leg.

Derick J. Peknik, 31, was first suspected of shoplifting from a store on 39th Street on May 23, according to a Facebook post from the Independence Police Department.

When police tried to stop Peknik, he rammed a police car and fled from the officers, according to the post. He later tried to carjack three other vehicles, but he was unsuccessful. Sometime during the altercation, police say Peknik broke his legs. It's unclear how his legs were broken.

Peknik was taken to a nearby hospital. He then escaped and was believed to be armed and dangerous. He was reported to be in custody just after 4 p.m.

Anyone with further information on the incident can call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.