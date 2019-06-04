× 21-year-old soldier stationed at Fort Leavenworth dies, Army post says

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 21-year-old soldier stationed at Fort Leavenworth died Monday, officials say.

Spc. Tyrell Younger was pronounced dead Monday at KU Medical Center in KCK. Fort Leavenworth announced his death Tuesday in a news release but did not say how he died. The incident is under investigation by local authorities.

Younger was a member of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 705th Military Police Battalion at Fort Leavenworth. His primary military occupational skill, according to Fort Leavenworth, was as a 74D, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist.

The young soldier was from Christiansburg, Virginia. He joined the service in November 2017 and was stationed to the Army post in April 2018.

During his service, Younger was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

“The soldiers, families and friends of the 15th Military Police Brigade are deeply saddened by the loss of Spc. Younger,” Col. Caroline K.M. Horton, commander of the 15th Military Police Brigade, said in a news release. “His absence will be felt throughout the brigade. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”