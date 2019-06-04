Stay Weather Aware Tuesday

54-year-old Atchison man killed in Doniphan County rollover crash

Posted 11:20 am, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18AM, June 4, 2019

BENDENA, Kan. — An Atchison man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Doniphan County.

The crash was reported just after 5:30 Friday evening at 125th and Friendship Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Ford F-150 was driving south on Friendship Road when he left the roadway, over corrected, struck a culvert and rolled the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 54-year-old Jay C. Jewell, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

Google Map for coordinates 39.745373 by -95.181957.

