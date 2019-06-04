Grandview police searching for 4 men they say shot 62-year-old woman while taking her purse

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A search is underway in Grandview, Missouri for four men police say shot a 62-year-old woman. The shooting happened as the men were trying to take her purse.

Police said the incident happened around 4 a.m. near 15th and Jones at Prairie Estates, a public housing community mostly for older people.

The victim’s brother-in-law told FOX4’s John Pepitone that the woman was visiting her mother. The man said his wife found the woman, her sister, in the entry way of their mother’s apartment.

Police said four black males approached the woman, tried to take her purse and shot her four times. The suspects left in a dark-colored vehicle.

The woman is currently fighting for her life at a local hospital.

If you have any information that can help police in the investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.