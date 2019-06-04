Grandview woman shot 4 times in struggle over purse

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A 62-year-old woman is in stable condition at the hospital after police say four men shot her while trying to take her purse.

It happened at the Prairie Estates apartments, a low-income community that serves older folks.

Relatives tell FOX4 two sisters stop at Prairie Estates every morning to visit their elderly mother before they both head off to work.

Police said at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, as the first sister arrived at her mother’s home, four men confronted her and demanded her purse. There was a brief struggle and a relative says one of the robbers shot the woman four times, including once in the face.

This all happened in the doorway of the mother’s home.

As the suspects sped away in a dark colored car, the victim’s elderly mother, who uses a walker to get around, struggled to help her wounded daughter and call for help.

Ron Cloughley said the other sister, his wife, arrived just moments after the shooting happened.

“‘There’s all these sirens and vehicles up there in front of Mom’s,'” Cloughley recalled his wife saying. “I said, ‘That’s what I’m trying to tell you, honey. Just stop. Stop.’ I says, ‘Your sister has been shot.’ You know. And she just freaked out. I was freaking out.”

Grandview police say this is a very active investigation, and they are working hard to identify the hoodlums responsible for the brazen crime, which happened near the police station.

A neighbor at Prairie Estates said it’s a quiet complex. He doesn’t think this was a random crime. Some suspect someone must have known that the two sisters show up every morning at about the same time and planned to rob them.

Anyone with information that can help detectives should call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477. Up to a $2,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.