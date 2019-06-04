× Lakeside Speedway says they are dedicated to opening track in 2019, need public’s help

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Following devastating flooding since late March of this year, Lakeside Speedway says they are very dedicated to getting the track open for 2019 but they need the public’s help.

The racetrack says they fund itself on the revenue of the weekly races and so far this year that has not happened.

On March 23, 2019, a levee located north of the track gave way and caused the Missouri River to take over the 70 acre property, including the track and buildings.

The company said while they do have flood insurance, that coverage is limited and only covers a small percentage of damage and the regular property insurance covers nothing as the damage was caused by flooding.

The speedway said that the water receded and the cleanup began thanks to the help of dedicated fans and employees. But then tragedy struck the track once again in May.

“As Memorial Day approached, the track and property were in great shape and we were about a week away from our first race,” the speedway said in a post on Facebook. “Then, the Missouri River did it to us again and the entire facility went under, erasing all the hard work of the past two months.”

The speedway has setup a Venmo account with the name @lakesidespeedway where fans can help contribute to the racetrack. The company said in order to contribute, you must download the Venmo app on your phone.

The company added, “Rest assured…..the dirt will fly again at Lakeside Speedway.”