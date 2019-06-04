Liberty man charged with sexually assaulting worker at assisted living facility

LIBERTY, Mo. — A Liberty man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting an employee at an assisted living facility.

Robert West Jr., 27, faces one count of felony sexual abuse after an attack on a woman who worked at Cedars of Liberty, where West was living.

According to court documents, the employee said she was working at Cedars when she went outside and saw West screaming, cursing and exposing himself to other residents.

The employee told West that he was acting inappropriately and needed to go to go inside his room. West refused and the victim went inside to get her things and leave for the day.

When the victim went back outside to get into her vehicle, West allegedly attacked her when she had her back turned.

The victim told investigators that West began to sexually assault her and that she was able to get away by kneeing him in the genitals.

When confronted by detectives, West said that he was outside in the parking lot, in his own world, with his eyes closed, fighting people. He denied exposing himself and assaulting anyone.

He remains in the Clay County jail on a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.