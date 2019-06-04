Linwood neighbors connecting items, mementos lost during storm through Facebook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINWOOD, Kan. -- It’s been one week since a powerful EF-4 tornado ripped through parts of Douglas and Leavenworth counties.

After leaving destruction behind, areas like Linwood are still picking up the pieces. A Facebook page is hoping to get all those lost items back to its rightful owners.

There are pictures of animals, decorative ornaments and even wedding veils. People from all around taking to Facebook to share what they have found.

The page dedicated to the cause is called "Linwood, KS Tornado Lost/Found Items."

The creator, who wants to remain anonymous, lives in Riverside, Missouri. She tells FOX4 while she has no storm damage or lost items, her heart aches for the people who do.

“It’s been emotional, a lot of work. Just trying to clean up everything and get rid of everything that’s not salvageable, which is most of it," Dena Duffin said.

Duffin lives on Linwood Road. Her home was right in the path of the powerful tornado.

She's dedicated the last seven days to cleaning up as much as possible. Along the way, she's been finding things she'll also add to the lost and found group.

"We have this green mineral feeder for live stock that's in our yard. Hopefully we will find the owner," Duffin said.

Duffin said she's still working to find out what all she's missing, but isn't ruling out something of hers being far away.

"I'm sure somebody could find something. Somewhere," Duffin said.

People living in Linwood and surrounding areas can also go to Sherman Township Fire and Rescue. The officers are also collecting pictures and smaller items.

You can contact the fire department here: Sherman Township Fire and Rescue.