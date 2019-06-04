× Man charged after new wife falls to death while leaving baseball game in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A woman was killed and a man was charged after an incident at a downtown St. Louis parking garage over the weekend.

According to charging documents, Allissa Martin, 27, and her husband, 30-year-old Bradley Jenkins, had attended the Cardinals game Saturday night.

Officers say Jenkins later told them the couple was arguing at the game.

Police received an emergency call around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning and arrived to the Stadium East parking garage at 200 South Broadway to find Martin’s body laying on the ramp.

When they pulled up, officers say Jenkins was straddling her body, covered in blood. He appeared to be intoxicated.

Investigators found Martin’s cell phone on the seventh floor of the garage, still recording.

When officers reviewed the recording, it showed Martin pointing the camera at herself. She then turned it toward Jenkins.

The couple, married on May 22 in Las Vegas, was arguing in the video.

Police say during the recording Martin can be heard yelling at Jenkins to quit punching her face. She eventually drops the phone.

Shortly after she drops her phone, she can be heard screaming as she falls. Police say the sound of her landing on the ground below is audible on the recording.

Investigators say Jenkins initially lied about being on the rooftop with Martin, then later stated the argument never got physical. Both of those claims are refuted by the video, police say.

Jenkins was taken into custody and charged with third-degree domestic assault following the woman’s death. His cash-only bond was set at $100,000.

Police say they have ordered an autopsy and are determining whether Jenkins should be charged with murder.

Authorities confirmed to News 4 that Jenkins and Martin both worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Jenkins was hired in 2010 and was a lieutenant. Martin was hired in 2017.