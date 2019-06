KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating after a police officer was attacked at the Jackson County jail Tuesday.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte’ said he was informed of the incident just after 4 p.m.

Both the officer and the inmate are being taken to an area hospital. Extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will keep you updated as new details becomes available.

Just advised that inmate assaulted a police officer in the JCDC. Being told both inmate and officer being transported to hospital. Will update as additional information becomes available. @JacksonCountyMO @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/5CBGbUslOl — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) June 4, 2019