One man seriously injured after shooting at KC basketball court near 63rd and Jackson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is in serious but stable condition Tuesday night after a shooting at a KC basketball court.

Kansas City police said the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the basketball court at 63rd and Jackson, near the Southeast Community Center.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but he was in stable condition. Police said he was alert when first responders took him to the hospital.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available and police have not released any suspect information at this time.

