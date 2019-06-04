Overland Park armed robberies caught on camera

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are turning to the public for more information after two armed robberies in May were caught on camera.

The first robbery happened at 10:19 p.m. in the 9000 block of west 135th Street on May 16. Six days later, another armed robbery took place at 11:52 p.m. in the 7500 block of Metcalf Avenue.

Security footage from the incidents show a figure covered completely in black clothing except for a small area near his face. Witnesses told police in both incidents that the suspect fled in a white 2007-2012 Mitsubishi Galant.

The suspect is described as being a man with Hispanic or light-black skin between 5-feet-10 inches and 6 feet tall.

Police are asking anyone with information on these robberies to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8730 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

