Police investigating after woman shot and killed near 11th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 p.m. officers on patrol in the area of 11th and Prosepct were flagged down and informed someone had been shot at Prospect Plaza Park, located on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Officers located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died form her injuries. The victim’s name will be released after family have been notified.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-8477.