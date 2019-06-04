Precautionary boil water advisory canceled for parts of SE Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water has canceled a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of southeast Kansas City.

The advisory was for customers within the boundaries of Woods Chapel Road, Little Blue Road, 79th Street and Lee’s Summit Road.

KC Water announced Tuesday they have sampled and tested the tap water in this area to ensure water quality and safety.

“Water tests conducted on the tap water in this area have returned results which confirm water quality, and the tap water in this area meets the high standards for public drinking water,” the company said Tuesday morning. ” KC Water confirms that residents in this area are no longer advised to boil water before drinking.”

Customers with questions or concerns may contact KC Water by calling 816-513-7000 (Water Laboratory, available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or 816-513-0416 (Water Dispatch, available 24/7).