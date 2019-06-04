× Southwest launches fall sale that includes multiple $59 one-way flights from KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you were considering a trip this fall, you’ll want to check out Southwest Airline’s three-day sale that runs through Thursday.

The sale includes fare to cities such as Chicago, Minneapolis or Milwaukee for $59 or less each way. You can fly to Nashville for as low at $69 each way.

The sale fares do not include trips on Fridays and Sundays and only apply to nonstop service. Travelers must plan to travel between August 20 and December 18.

Click or tap here to see the full list of fares.