Southwest launches fall sale that includes multiple $59 one-way flights from KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you were considering a trip this fall, you’ll want to check out Southwest Airline’s three-day sale that runs through Thursday.
The sale includes fare to cities such as Chicago, Minneapolis or Milwaukee for $59 or less each way. You can fly to Nashville for as low at $69 each way.
The sale fares do not include trips on Fridays and Sundays and only apply to nonstop service. Travelers must plan to travel between August 20 and December 18.