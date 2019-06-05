2 injured including on-duty KC officer in crash at 26th and Michigan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An on-duty Kansas City, Missouri police officer and one other person were injured following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say just before 12:30 p.m. the officer was driving eastbound in a marked police vehicle with their emergency lights and siren on and were on their way to a service call.

As the officer crossed the intersection at 26th and Michigan under a red traffic signal light, his vehicle collided with the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox heading northbound.

Both the officer and the 78-year-old driver of the Equinox were taken to area hospitals. The officer sustained minor injuries and the other driver sustained injuries believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

