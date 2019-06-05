Animal shelter names puppies after KC meteorologists, including FOX4’s Bogo, Joe and Karli

RAYTOWN, Mo. — There are some new puppies up for adoption in Raytown, and they have some familiar names!

Midwest Animal Resq recently named a litter of puppies and their mom after some of Kansas City’s meteorologists — including FOX4’s Michelle Bogowith, Joe Lauria and Karli Ritter.

The rescue said the puppies were born during the tornado warnings on May 24. Severe storms rolled through the area that night, and a few small tornadoes even touched down east of the metro.

“My brother kept calling because he thought the tornado was going to come,” foster mom Erin Morse with Midwest Animal Resq said. “I was so busy with the puppies luckily that I was in the basement anyway.”

So the rescue decided they should name the new puppies after some of the people who helped keep Kansas City safe.

The momma dog is a 1-year-old, 30-pound terrier mix that has just three legs. She was on death row at a rural shelter but was thankfully rescued by the Raytown shelter.

“She was huge with puppies, and we felt bad for her hopping around,” Morse said.

She had 10 puppies in total — all named after local meteorologists.

Mom and puppies are in foster care right now, but will be available for adoption once the puppies reach 8 weeks old.

“Welcome to the world, weather pups!” Midwest Animal Resq wrote on Facebook.