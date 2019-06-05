× Douglas County asking for more volunteers to help with storm cleanup

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Douglas County Emergency Management is looking for more volunteers to help with cleaning up after an EF-4 tornado caused extensive damage to parts of the county last week.

The Volunteer Reception Center has been relocated to First Church of the Nazarene located at 1470 N 1000 Road. Emergency management said this is at the edge of the damage path.

The center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday June 9.

If you are in need of assistance or are wanting to offer assistance or needing storm recovery information you can also call 211 in Douglas County.

Seventeen injuries were reported during the severe weather event last Tuesday in Douglas County. Emergency management said most of those were treated and have been released at area hospitals.

In Leavenworth County, Linwood was hit hard by the EF-4 tornado with wind speeds peaking at 170 mph. The storm began in Douglas County, where the tornado first developed, and the tornado’s path was just over 31 miles and 1 mile wide.

An estimated 40 structures sustained heavy damage.