Here’s how you can take your shot at $10 tickets to see Hamilton in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re feeling lucky, here’s you chance to win tickets to Hamilton in Kansas City for just $10.

That’s right. You could be in the room where it happens.

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Broadway Series announced how fans can enter the Hamilton lottery for a chance to purchase $10 tickets to the Tony Award-winning musical.

To enter the lottery, download the official Hamilton app or visit the lottery site. The lottery opens at 11 a.m. two days before the performance date and closes at 9 a.m. the day before the performance.

Everyone who enters will be notified whether they won or not the day before the performance through email and text.

The winners can purchase up to two tickets for $10 each. Those tickets have to be purchased online the day before the show. Lottery tickets can’t be resold.

Hamilton’s Kansas City tour runs from June 18-July 7. Tickets are very limited now, according to Kansas City Broadway Series. Regular tickets, sold online and at the Music Hall box office are between $71 and $195.

Don’t throw away your shot at $10 tickets!