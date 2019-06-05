‘It’s horrible’: Carrollton businesses prepare for flooding to worsen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLLTON, Mo. -- Four levees are breached and hundreds have been forced from their homes in Carroll County, Missouri, about 80 miles east of Kansas City.

The water is moving at an incredible speed, now covering several major highways, flooding out farms and leaving businesses to do everything they can to stay safe.

"We're seeing a lot of high waters. It's horrible," Mia Barber of Carrollton said.

The Missouri River is pouring over railroad tracks and spilling into the city.

"It's definitely been scary," Brandon Hammonds said.

Brandon Hammonds lives and works at the Carrollton Inn, which sits at the flood water's edge. He's been nervously watching the water, which at one point looked to be receding, only to come back again, worse than before.

"There's probably going to be some property damage. I'm just trying to do what I can to save my business."

He's shut off the first floor breakers. Gas is off to the entire building. All the furniture from ground level rooms is now moved upstairs and sandbags surround the property.

"I'm definitely not going to leave my property. I'm going to ride it out," Hammonds said.

He's grateful for the city and county's support, but his heart breaks for the dozens of farmers and families with homes and crops left destroyed.

"The farmers they do what they gotta do to provide for their families and when they can't do their job nobody eats you know. I mean they're the real back bone of this nation," Hammonds said.

The good news is that river levels are slowly falling and levees that have broken open are relieving some pressure for other levees downstream.

City and county leaders say it's now a waiting game. They're hoping remaining levees stand firm to prevent a repeat of 1993 or worse.

39.358354 -93.495767