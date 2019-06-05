K-State police arrest suspect in shots fired incident last month

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Police at K-State say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a shots fired incident at the KSU Foundation on May 9.

Police said 33-year-old Erin Trent Boykin, of Manhattan, was taken to the Riley County jail on charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault criminal damage to property and criminal discharge of a firearm. Police said additional charges may be pursued.

Police have determined that the individuals involved in the incident are not connected to the university.

The May 9 incident began on the east side of Manhattan, off campus, and continued to the parking lot north of the KSU Foundation Building, where shots were fired. There were no injuries.