K-State police arrest suspect in shots fired incident last month

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Police at K-State say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a shots fired incident at the KSU Foundation on May 9.
Police said 33-year-old Erin Trent Boykin, of Manhattan, was taken to the Riley County jail on charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault criminal damage to property and criminal discharge of a firearm. Police said additional charges may be pursued.
Police have determined that the individuals involved in the incident are not connected to the university.
The May 9 incident began on the east side of Manhattan, off campus, and continued to the parking lot north of the KSU Foundation Building, where shots were fired. There were no injuries.
39.183608 -96.571669