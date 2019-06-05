× KC woman charged in deadly shooting at park near 11th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 29-year-old woman is now facing charges after allegedly killing a woman at a KC park near 11th and Prospect on Tuesday.

Sabria Nixon has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of 33-year-old Destiny Brooks. She was previously convicted of second-degree domestic assault in 2018.

Court documents say KCPD officers were called to 11th and Prospect for a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon where they discovered Brooks in the park, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Officers found shell casings near the playground. Witnesses told police two women ran from the park after the shooting. They identified one of them as Nixon, court records say.

Another witness told officers he saw Nixon allegedly reach into her purse, pull out a handgun and shoot. Then the witness saw Brooks on the ground.

Court records say another witness also said he saw Nixon, Brooks and another woman fighting before the shooting.

Nixon told Brooks and her boyfriend jumped Nixon and her friend and a fight ensued. The 29-year-old told police she was angry when she got up and fired the gun in her purse.

Prosecutors have requested a $300,000 bond.