Local man battling brain tumor gets down on one knee, proposes live on FOX4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local couple with mounting medical bills finally gets to have the wedding they've always dreamed of having.

The couple saved up for a wedding, but those dreams got pushed to the side when DJ found out he had a brain tumor.

The couple, DJ and Erin, decided to enter the "Brides in the Bottoms" contest, which involved sharing their love story. Their story was so moving, they ended up winning and will receive an all expenses paid wedding complete with wedding rings.

FOX4 was there when the couple was presented with their wedding bands. Upon receiving them, DJ got down on one knee and asked Erin to marry him.

The couple will marry Sunday in the Crossroads under the 12th Street Bridge.