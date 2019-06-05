Man wanted after Independence Family Dollar armed robbery

Picture of man wanted for armed robbery

Photo from the Independence Police Department.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are trying to find a man they say robbed a Family Dollar on June 5.

The armed robbery happened around 9:35 a.m. at the store located in the 12500 block of E. U.S. 40, according to a Facebook post by the Independence Police Department.

The robber pictured in surveillance footage has long hair and a close-cropped beard. Police say this man robbed the store with a black handgun. He then left, heading northbound.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org

