× No permit this weekend to go fishing in parts of Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Want to go fishing but don’t want to deal with buying a permit? Well you’re in luck this weekend.

This coming weekend, Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9, any person may fish state waters without an MDC fishing permit, trout permit and prescribed area daily tag.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation,, user fees and permits may still be required at county, city, or private fishing areas.

Normal regulations such as size and daily limits, still apply as well.

Free fishing for Kansas took place last weekend on June 1 and June 2.

For more free fishing days later this year click here.