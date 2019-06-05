North Kansas City chase and possible kidnapping ends with two people in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Police took two people in custody Wednesday morning, following a chase and possible kidnapping.

According to KCPD, officers were investigating a property crime near Vivion and Antioch at about 10:15. They came in contact with a drover who had Clay County warrants out for his arrest for felony property crimes and assault.

Officers tried to stop the driver, but he would not pull over and led them on a chase into an industrial area in North Kansas City. At one point, a passenger opened the back door of the SUV and fell out. Police say that person had their hands tied together, leading them to believe it was a possible kidnapping.

Officers pursued the SUV as it stopped and started several times. It stopped in the parking lot of Piston Automatic. Police put the plant on lockdown for employee safety.

Officers tried to negotiate with the people inside the car, and eventually fired beanbags into the windows to break them. Finally, they used an irritant gas to get a man and woman to come out of the car. Police took them into custody.

"I had one of my operators that was on the north end of my building that saw the suspect," Brandon Tankesley, Piston Automotive Plant Manager said. "He didn't know it was the suspect at the time, but he was traveling on Vernon. He stopped and then three police cars came in behind him."

Plant Manager Brandon Tankelsey said from there, the whole building acted fast.

Officer's told his company, they had to go on lockdown.

"So that's when everyone kind of shifted back into the break room, into a safe area," Tankselsey said.

The chase wasn't the only thing worrying police. At one point, the driver stopped the car.

"One of the backseat passengers opened the door and fell out the vehicle," Sgt. Jake Becchina, with Kansas City Police said. "The passenger had been restrained, their hands were tied together."

Officers got that person to safety.

"We need to get this vehicle stopped because they seem to be putting people in danger," Becchina said.

KCPD policy allows officers to pursue driver if they've committed dangerous felonies, or are a hazard to other drivers. Officers will investigate the previous warrants, as well as today's chase and the possible kidnapping.