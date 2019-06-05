× Police identify woman killed in shooting near 11th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police on Wednesday identified the woman who was killed in a shooting near 11th and Prospect.

Officers on patrol in the area of 11th and Prospect Tuesday afternoon were flagged down and told that someone had been shot at the park nearby.

At the park, officers located 33-year-old Destiny D. Brooks suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-8477.