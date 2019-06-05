Driver surrenders after running from police in North Kansas City, police also arrest second person

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police arrest two people in North Kansas City Wednesday after a short pursuit.

Police told FOX4’s Alana LaFlore they were pursuing the driver in regard to a felony property damage investigation.

As the situation progressed, police thought there potentially could have been a hostage situation. Officers freed the possible hostage safely.

When the driver finally exited the vehicle around 11:20 a.m., a second person also surrendered. Both were taken into custody.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, North Kansas City and Kansas City police were all on the scene.