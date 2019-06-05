Driver surrenders after running from police in North Kansas City, police also arrest second person

Posted 11:11 am, June 5, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:26AM, June 5, 2019

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police arrest two people in North Kansas City Wednesday after a short pursuit.

Police told FOX4’s Alana LaFlore they were pursuing the driver in regard to a felony property damage investigation.

As the situation progressed, police thought there potentially could have been a hostage situation. Officers freed the possible hostage safely.

When the driver finally exited the vehicle around 11:20 a.m., a second person also surrendered. Both were taken into custody.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, North Kansas City and Kansas City police were all on the scene.

Scene of a standoff in North Kansas City at Vernon and Levee. (Photo: Alana LaFlore/WDAF-TV)

Scene of a standoff in North Kansas City at Vernon and Levee. (Photo: Alana LaFlore/WDAF-TV)

Scene of a standoff in North Kansas City at Vernon and Levee. (Photo: Alana LaFlore/WDAF-TV)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.