Teen charged in January killing near 39th and Wabash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City teen faces charges in connection to a January killing of another teen near 39th and Wabash.

Jackson County prosecutors say 17-year-old Joshua B. Gaston has been charges with second degree murder and armed criminal action for the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Arkests Grant.

According to court records, on Jan. 6, just after 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near 39th and Wabash. At the scene they found the victim, Grant, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

A family member said Grant was selling marijuana at the time he was shot and killed. Family members said the victim was supposed to me a woman in front of his home at the time. However, a witness statement says a man approached Grant on foot. The witness heard gun shots and saw the same man run past her, south on Wabash.

A cell phone belonging to the victim was found by a family member. Detectives were able to gain access to it and observed Facebook messages from Grant juvenile where the two appear to be setting up a drug transaction. The juvenile says her sister is also trying to “get a zip.” The victim provided his location as 39th and Wabash.

He stated that the juvenile had arranged for him to meet with the victim in order for Gaston to purchase marijuana from Grant. Gaston stated that he walked on foot to meet Grant and when he went to get his money from his pocket to pay the victim, a third unknown man began to approach him. Gaston said he could see the man reaching for a handgun which was under the man’s left armpit. The victim then moved behind Gaston and “grabbed” him.

Gaston broke away from the victim, pushed him away and reach for his own handgun, turned and fired at Grant several times. The other man then ran from the area.

He said he then ran from the area and hid for several hours before walking home. He later disposed of his handgun in Brush Creek.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $150,000 for Gaston.