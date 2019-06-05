Weather Service identifies EF-2 tornado in Osage, Douglas counties that hit before EF-4

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. — The National Weather Service says another tornado touched down one week ago in northeast Osage and southwest Douglas counties before the storm continued toward Lawrence and Linwood.

On Wednesday, the agency shared details of an EF-2 tornado that touched down at 5:49 p.m. on May 28 near Overbrook.

The tornado traveled for 11 miles into southwest Douglas County until 6:06 p.m. Wind speeds reached 115 mph.

The storm then dropped another tornado, this one an EF-3, very close to where the first ended. That EF-3 tornado intensified into the EF-4 tornado that would hit south of Lawrence and continue to Linwood and Bonner Springs in Leavenworth County.

That second tornado went on for over 31 miles with a 1-mile width before ending at 7 p.m.

New tornado track identified in southwest Douglas & northeast Osage counties from May 28th-prior to the Lawrence/Eudora tornado. #kswx pic.twitter.com/369zWf2Uf5 — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) June 5, 2019