Country singer Granger Smith cancels KC show after son dies in "tragic accident"

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country singer Granger Smith is opening up about why he had to cancel his show in Kansas City Thursday night.

The singer posted on Facebook just before 1 p.m. Thursday that his youngest son River, who just turned 3, died in a “tragic accident.”

While Smith did not elaborate on what happened, he did say he and his wife, Amber, chose to donate River’s organs so other kids would be given a second chance at life.

Smith shared the following statement on Facebook:

“Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

The couple is asking in lieu of flowers or gifts, that people send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name.

Q104 and KC Live announced Hot Country Nights Thursday will still happen. Jerrod Niemann will now be performing.

Smith’s wife, Amber, shared the following post on Instagram.