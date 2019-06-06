Crews battle fire in construction area at Mill Valley High School in Shawnee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- A portion of Mill Valley High School in Shawnee caught fire Thursday night.

Shawnee Fire Department spokesman Corey Sands confirmed that crews were battling a fire at the school. He said it appears the fire started in an area where construction work was happening.

He said the fire was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Crews found smoke and fire showing when they arrived, but the fire is now under control. No one was injured.

It's too early to determine what caused the fire or how much damage it caused, he said.

