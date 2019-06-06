Fort Riley pays tribute to soldiers who lost their lives on D-Day 75 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT RILEY, Kan. -- Hundreds of civilians and military personnel gathered at Fort Riley on Thursday for a stirring tribute to the fallen on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France.

Fort Riley is the headquarters for the Army’s 1st Infantry Division. The division paid a steep price on D-Day as 316 soldiers with the 1st ID died on Normandy's beaches on June 6, 1944.

“It is humbling. I think about their service, their courage and their tenacity,” Brig. Gen Todd Wasmund said. “It’s something we try to emulate with our training every day.”

The names of all 316 soldiers with The Big Red One who died on D-Day were read aloud at the ceremony.

“What those guys did 75 years ago is really unthinkable,” Capt. Jacob Gunter said.

See more scenes from Thursday's ceremony in the video player above.