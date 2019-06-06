× Here’s where you can find tasty deals and freebies in KC on National Donut Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Happy National Donut Day!

Friday, June 7, marks this year’s delicious holiday, so be prepared for doughnut shops everywhere to be crowded.

The Salvation Army established the first National Donut Day in 1938. “Donut Lassies” served donuts to soldiers all those years ago, and the doughnut day has continued ever since. It’s always celebrated on the first Friday of June.

Local shops and national chains alike are offering up delicious deals — and some are even giving away free doughnuts, no questions asked!

If you just want to treat yourself — or maybe the whole office, here are a few places where you can find a tasty pastry on Friday:

Duck Donuts: At this Leawood shop, free doughnuts are up for grabs. Enjoy one of their classic treats — a bare doughnut, a cinnamon sugar doughnut or a powdered sugar doughnut.

LaMar’s Donuts: The chain is offering up any doughnut with a hole in the middle — for free — on National Donut Day, no purchase necessary. There are nine LaMar’s locations in the metro.

Donut King: This North Kansas City shop is serving up a sweet deal Friday. Get one free doughnut with any purchase!

Hurt’s Donuts: For every dozen doughnuts you purchase on National Donut Day at Hurt’s, you’ll be entered in a drawing to win free dozens for an entire year! That’s a lot of doughnuts!

Plus, even if you only get one doughnut, it’s going toward a good cause. Ten percent of all sales on Friday will benefit Veterans Community Project.

Dunkin’: Need a little coffee or another drink with doughnut? Dunkin’ has a good deal for you. Get a free doughnut on Friday with the purchase of any beverage.

Krispy Kreme: Customers can select one free doughnut from the entire menu — no purchase necessary — at participating shops.

The chain is trying to give away 1 million doughnuts on Friday, and if they do, Krispy Kreme will give America its newest doughnut creation for free later in June.

Walmart: Get one free glazed doughnut on Friday. Just go to the bakery section of your local Walmart of Neighborhood Market. The retailer expects to give away 1.2 million doughnuts nationwide by the end of the day.