‘It is unbelievable’: Local pilot gives a look at flooding in Carroll County from above

CARROLLTON, Mo. -- Northeast of the metro, water continues spilling into Carroll County from the sprawling Missouri River.

The Mighty Mo can be seen spilling out of its banks and forcing hundreds of families out of their homes.

Barack Embrey is a local pilot who has made frequent trips out to survey the damage.

"It is a massive amount of water. It is unbelievable. Seeing it up in the air puts it all in perspective," Embrey said.

He took a FOX4 crew up in the air with him to survey the expansive flooding in Carroll County.

From hundreds of feet in the air, we followed the Missouri River, finding broken levees and disappearing farmland. See the shocking footage in the video player above.

"There are a lot of farmers that are hurting from this. They cannot get their crops in the ground, and some of them are losing their houses as well because of the floods," Embrey said.

Volunteers spent days doing what they could to slow down the floodwater and keep their homes dry. Kelly Thorp grew up in Saline County and is now a board member of the Saline Lafayette Levee District.

"People are coming from all over, and people are donating for food and things like that. It just goes back to all of us being a community," Thorp said.

If you would like to contribute to the local flood relief, the Carroll County Trust Bank is collecting donations at 2 South Folger, Carrollton, Missouri 64633. Or you can call them at 660-542-2050.