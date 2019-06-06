Businesses evacuated, streets shut down due to massive sinkhole near East Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City firefighters are working to secure a large sinkhole in an industrial area near the East Bottoms.

The sinkhole near N. Shelly and Guinotte Avenue has several streets in the area shut down.

Firefighters discovered the sinkhole after being called to investigate a gas leak in the area. A spokesman for the fire department said a power line was also down, and they are contacting the electric company to shut down power to the area.

Nearby businesses were evacuated during the investigation. No injuries are reported.